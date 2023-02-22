Play Brightcove video

Lynda Rooke, President of Equity, hands the petition in to Arts Council England officials

A petition signed by hundreds of people who attended a crisis meeting to save Oldham's Coliseum theatre has been handed into Arts Council England's office in Manchester.

Around 400 people attended a meeting on Tuesday 21 February to ask questions about the announced closure of the famous theatre.

Representatives for Arts Council England (ACE) were invited to the meeting but did not attend, with a symbolic empty chair placed on stage.

Oldham Coliseum, which was first built in 1885, now faces closure at the end of March.

Some of the signatures on the petition Credit: ITV Granada

Lynda Rooke, President of Equity, told ACE: "This is from the people of Oldham and Equity members across the UK.

"It was a very strong meeting last night, big emotions going on there, anger and frustrations."

In response, ACE said they would pass the petition onto Darren Henley, Chief Executive, and Sarah Maxfield, Area Director for the North.

The theatre opened in 1885 for the people of Oldham. Credit: ITV Granada

In a statement given to ITV Granada, Arts Council England said they did not have a representative available to attend last night and wrote to Equity to offer an alternative meeting.

They added: "Oldham Coliseum is a well-loved fixture in the town and understandably many people have strong feelings about the future of the theatre.

"Oldham Coliseum Ltd has been facing financial and governance challenges for some time and as guardians of public money we could not invest in an organisation which we assessed to be such a high risk.

"Their funding continues until the end of March after which we’ve agreed additional support of nearly £360,000 to help them with decisions about the future.

"Arts Council England is absolutely committed to supporting arts and culture for the people of Oldham, and we’re standing by our commitment to invest £1.85 million in performing arts in the town and overall our investment in the arts in Oldham will be higher than ever before.

"The Oldham Coliseum building, which is reaching its natural end, is owned by Oldham Council and has never been part of our funding to the company.

"We are fully behind the plans the Council shared for a new performing space that will be informed by the legacy of the Oldham Coliseum and which will ensure there’s brilliant theatre in Oldham for people to enjoy for years to come."

Oldham council release images of what a proposed new theatre in Oldham would look like. Credit: Oldham Council

Meanwhile, plans for a new £24 million theatre have been unveiled. It would include a new 300 to 250-seater auditorium, along with a smaller 120-seater studio.

It is expected a planning committee will recommit to building the new theatre as well as formally accept funding of £1.845m from Arts Council England, for cultural activities in the borough while the new theatre in built.

