A NHS trust in Merseyside is urging people to think twice before they book a doctor's appointment, and consider instead whether they should attend their local walk-in centre.

Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust is launching a new campaign to inform residents about when they should attend one of their Walk In Centres located across Liverpool, Knowsley and South Sefton.

With strikes and the usual seasonal pressures the National Health Service is under incredible strain at the moment.

And the Trust says that this makes it all the more important for patients to choose the correct service for their health care needs.

Lee McMenamy, Mersey Care’s Divisional Director for Community Care, says: “Our Walk In Centres are a valuable community resource and are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week to provide treatment for minor injuries and illnesses.

“However they are part of a wider package of healthcare services that are under increasing pressure. That’s why we’re encouraging everyone to choose well, and if you are in any doubt about which service to access, please visit NHS 111 online.”

The campaign also highlights different examples of why you should attend a walk-in centre.

The new campaign uses social media tiles to outline some of the health problems that can be treated at a walk-in centre Credit: Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

Some of the problems that Merseycare Trust highlights which can be dealt with at the local walk-in centre are minor burns and scalds, eye infections and injuries, allergic reactions, minor cuts and wounds and muscle or joint injuries (e.g. sprains and strains).

And the Trust points out that during the festive period, the walk-in centres averaged 743 attendees a day excluding Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

It says that the average triage time was just 30 minutes and 88 percent of those who attended were discharged within four hours.

Over the winter period last year, nearly 150,000 people attended the walk- in centres, with some of the centres seeing double the number of patients than in previous years.

And the Trust advises patients that if they are in any doubt about the service they require, they should contact NHS 111 online as a first priority, to get assessed and directed to the right place for their health care needs. NHS111 can also make appointments for you at your local Walk In Centre.