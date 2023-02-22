Three arrested after woman attacked with bleach in Salford

Three women have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a women was assaulted with bleach.

Police were called to Wortley Avenue in Salford at around 7pm on Tuesday 21 February to reports of an assault where a substance had been thrown over a 19-year-old. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old remain in custody for questioning.

Chief Inspector Darren Whitehead from Greater Manchester Police’s Salford district, said: ”Fortunately this incident has not resulted in more serious consequences, but senseless attacks of this nature have the potential to cause life changing injuries.

"Officers responded quickly to this incident and three females have subsequently been arrested. Enquiries are ongoing.”