Chester Zoo to ramp up its research as it joins the 'Cheshire science corridor'

Chester Zoo has formed a new partnership with businesses in the Cheshire Science Corridor to work on cutting-edge and world leading research.

The Cheshire and Warrington Science Corridor links together national and international research facilities and science-based businesses, providing opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

Newly forged links between the zoo and businesses and organisations in the Science Corridor will allow for vital, cutting-edge conservation research to take place - adding significant value to the region’s science and technology offering.

Chester Zoo’s Reproductive Biology Coordinator Ronnie Cowl carries out scientific monitoring of a group of endangered Sulawesi macaques. Credit: Chester Zoo

It is believed Chester is the first zoo in the UK to become part of any major science and technology cluster.

Dr Simon Dowell, Conservation Science & Policy Director at Chester Zoo, said: "Chester Zoo is already a major player in the field of international conservation science.

"At a time when species face extinction on an unimaginable scale, we’re making a substantial contribution to the task of preventing extinction and restoring biodiversity.

"Over the last decade, as a mere snapshot of the zoo’s scientific work, we’ve worked with 481 institutions across 38 countries in Europe and have provided over 1,500 evidence-based recommendations, trained 50 PhD students in partnership with 15 different UK universities and collected and analysed more than 110,000 biological samples to give us fresh insight into countless species."

Chester Zoo’s Lab Technician John O’Hanlon works on developing a vaccine for a virus affecting Asian elephants globally. Credit: Chester Zoo

Clare Hayward, Chair of Cheshire and Warrington LEP, said: "With assets such as Alderley Park and AstraZeneca’s Hurdsfield manufacturing plant, we have a world class life sciences cluster to complement the Golden Triangle and help Level Up the North.

"Bringing together our strengths in human and animal life sciences across the public and private sectors, the zoo will also add significant value to the region’s science and technology offering, particularly strengthening our capabilities in endangered species breeding programmes, conservation and zoonotic diseases that can cross over into human populations."

