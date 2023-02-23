*Article contains some distressing images*

A Jack Russell dog has died after being disposed of in a pillowcase.

The dog was found alongside a stream in Clayton Brook Road on February 17. Used nappies, children’s clothing labels and jars of organic baby food were also found inside the pillowcase.

RSPCA inspector, Vicki McDonald, was called to the scene after the charity was contacted about the incident.

The dog was taken to Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for further examination.

A scan showed she wasn’t microchipped and there was no obvious cause of death, but due to the circumstances in which the dog was found, the incident is being treated as suspicious.

The incident is being treated as suspicious. Credit: RSPCA

“When I arrived at the scene I saw the head of a small black and white Jack Russell type dog poking out of the pillowcase and I could feel it also contained other items,” said Ms McDonald.

“When we opened it up at the hospital I was shocked to find she had been placed inside a JD Sports carrier bag, along with soiled nappies and various other items of household rubbish.

“Even as an experienced officer, it was a distressing sight to see a dog, who’d presumably once been a much loved pet, disposed of in this heartless way, thrown out like nothing more than a piece of household rubbish.

“I'm keen to find out who owned her, how she died and why she ended up being abandoned in such a cruel and undignified manner.”

As well as nappies, there were tags for McKenzie sportswear, Disney baby clothes from George at Asda and jars of HIPP baby food.

The pillowcase she was found in is described as white, with a faded floral design.

The pillowcase in which the Jack Russell was found. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA figures show there have been 1,529 incidents of animals being abandoned in the first month of 2023, compared to 1,390 for the same period in 2022, showing a rise of 10%.

The animal charity say the cost of living crisis, coupled with expected financial pressures on pet owners during the festive season might have caused the increase in abandonment rates.

