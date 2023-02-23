Three people have been sentenced to a total of 62 years for their involvement in the murder of a man in Manchester.

Thomas Campbell, 38, was ambushed and attacked by three men as he unlocked his front door in Mossley, Greater Manchester, at around 11pm on 2 July 2022.

His ex-wife Coleen Campbell, 38, plotted to have him robbed of cash or drugs in his own home, a trial at Bolton Crown Court heard.

The mum-of-four was married to Mr Campbell for a decade. Credit: MEN Media

He suffered 61 separate injuries after being stabbed, punched, stamped on and he even had boiling water poured on his buttocks.

His killers left him to die and his body was discovered the next morning by neighbours.

After a five-week trial, Coleen Campbell was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, after jurors heard she shared vital information about her former spouse's whereabouts with his killers.

The mum-of-four, who was married to Mr Campbell for a decade, provided key intelligence to the alleged mastermind of the attack, John Belfield, 28, who remains on-the-run.

Cleworth (left) and Steven (middle) have been jailed. Belfield (right) remains on the run. Credit: MEN Media

One of the three attackers, convicted armed robber Reece Steven, 29, was found guilty of murder.

Stephen Cleworth, 38, who was due to be at Mr Campbell's home that night but did not attend because he was on a 'bender' at a swingers' club, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.

The trial heard Cleworth played a key role in the preparation of the 'carefully planned, practised, ruthless, armed assault'.

Prosecutors described the attack as an 'extraordinary act of barbarism'.

Coleen Campbell, Steven, and Cleworth were all found guilty of conspiring to rob Mr Campbell.

Campbell, of Bamford Street, Clayton, east Manchester, was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Steven, of Poplar Street, Middleton, was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 37 years and Cleworth, of Charles Street, Heywood, was jailed for 12 years.

The trial heard that John Belfield had contacted Coleen Campbell on Instagram on June 25. Before he sent her a follow request, the pair were strangers.

Around the same time, Belfield read a Manchester Evening News story about Mr and Mrs Campbell, who previously appeared in court for money laundering.

The headline of the story read: 'Couple enjoyed 'five star' lifestyle funded by crime while claiming benefits'.

Belfield was also angered that his ex-girlfriend had started a relationship with Mr Campbell, the trial heard.

In the following days after connecting on Instagram, Belfield plotted with Coleen Campbell to have her former husband robbed of cash, drugs or valuables.

Mr Campbell's father, Terry, described his son's killers as 'creatures' as they were jailed for a combined total of 62 years.

