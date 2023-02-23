A man from Liverpool has been jailed for two attempted armed robberies on Merseyside which left customers and staff at a post office and bank terrified.

The charges relate to an incident at the Halifax bank in Bootle Strand shopping centre on Monday 30th May 2022 and an incident at a post office in Netherton on Wednesday 1June 2022.

During the incident at the post office Adam Gilbert, who was armed with a gun, fired at the ceiling, causing staff and customers to flee.

He then attempted to steal cash before leaving empty-handed.

The weapon was later confirmed as a blank firing weapon.

No injuries were reported but staff and customers were left extremely shaken by the incident.

Gilbert was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court Credit: PA Images

Gilbert, 37, and originally from Bootle, was jailed for a total of 10 and a half years with a further five years on extended licence at Liverpool Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: "I can only imagine how terrifying this incident would have been for staff and customers who were in the Halifax and the post office when Gilbert came in.

"Crimes such as this are not victimless and have a long-term impact on the people who are caught up in them.

"Thankfully due to prompt action by officers Gilbert was identified and detained very quickly and he has now been convicted and put behind bars for a considerable period of time where I hope he will consider the consequences of his actions."

