A minute's silence will be held in the Isle of Man to mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Members of the Manx community will fall silent across the island at 11:00am on Friday 24 February.

Legislative Buildings in Douglas will also be lit up in yellow and blue as a sign of solidarity.

Tower of Refuge in Douglas lit up in Ukrainian colours. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said: “The Isle of Man continues to play its part – however small – in supporting the people of Ukraine, following Russia’s illegal and barbaric invasion almost one year ago.

“In that time we have implemented sanctions against the Russian Federation, donated half a million pounds in aid to support those fleeing the conflict, and for the first time the Island has opened its arms and borders to refugees, providing a safe haven through our Homes for Ukraine Scheme.

“The response of the Manx people has been truly inspiring, with donations, offers of accommodation, and practical support from charities and volunteers.

“I invite the Island to come together on Friday for a national moment of reflection. It is an opportunity to demonstrate our continued solidarity and support, and to pay tribute to the people of Ukraine for their resilience and courage.”

The Chief Minister continued: “It can be all too easy to feel powerless as events unfold around us, but adding our voice to the global chorus condemning Russia’s actions demonstrates our unity and resolve.”

