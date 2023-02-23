Jordan Pickford agrees new Everton contract 

Jordan Pickford has agreed a new contract with Everton.

The 28-year-old was due to enter the last 12 months of his existing deal, but has agreed to stay at Goodison Park despite their move towards relegation.

The contract has not yet been signed, but manager Sean Dyche believes he can continue to improve at the club.

Credit: PA Images

Dyche said: “He’s a very, very good player, a good servant to this football club so far and he’s going to continue to be that for sure.

“I think it’s a sign that he’s enjoying our new regime and he’s accepting of what we’re looking to offer. He's been a fantastic player, so we want that to continue.

“Anyway we can rub off on him and help him continue his development. It will be great if he feels there is stuff, and I think there is.”

Pickford was a £30 million signing from Sunderland in 2017 and has made 222 appearances for the club.

