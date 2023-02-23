Altrincham Football Club is offering Manchester United fans half price tickets, after the club signed Maxi Oyedele on loan.

Oyedele comes as part of a new scheme aimed at benefitting up-and-coming Academy prospects at Old Trafford.

The 18-year old from Salford scored against Woking and Barnet successively which has earned himself a place in the starting line-up on Saturday 25 February.

Maxi Oyedele, the Manchester United youngster who has joined National League side Altrincham FC on loan. Credit: Altrincham FC

National League Altrincham will take on Solihull Moors at 3pm on Saturday, and if fans bring their Manchester United shirt to the ground, they will get half price admission when buying tickets.

Manchester United season ticket holders or fans who have a ticket for the Premier League side's Sunday's Wembley showdown, will also benefit from this.

Fans who don't want to risk being turned away due to the ever-growing attendance at Altrincham, can also pre-order match tickets, by visiting the club's website with the code 'mufc50'.