Two men have been jailed for a total of more than nine years over the death of an eight-year-old boy from Tameside.

Kevin Jones, who's 36 and of Gorseyville Crescent on the Wirral, was jailed for four years eight months and 24-year-old Thomas McGrath of Gorton Road, Stockport was jailed for the same amount of time, for causing death by dangerous driving.

They were both told they will also be disqualified from driving for five years when they are released from prison.

Kevin Jones was driving a BMW which struck the little boy Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Bolton Crown Court was told that shortly after 8.15pm on Thursday 23 July 2020, police were called to Ryecroft Street in Ashton-under-Lyne to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. They found that a young boy had been crossing the road when he was struck by a BMW.

Saffiullah Latif Asif, who was eight and from Ashton-under-Lyne, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but died later. He had been playing with his cousin at the time of the collision.

A number of witnesses described events immediately before the incident with two cars travelling very fast down Ryecroft Street.

One witness thought they were treating the street like a 'race track', while another said they had shouted at the cars to “slow down” as they rounded the bend, feeling they were travelling too fast – and too close to each other.

The same witness reported a load bang before he saw a small child lying “motionless in the road.”

Thomas McGrath failed to stop at the scene and denied the charge Credit: Greater Manchester Police

The court heard that Jones, the driver of the BMW, stopped after the accident, but McGrath made off. Officers on the scene discovered that Jones was driving without insurance, and on an expired provisional driving licence. He admitted to the offences at the scene and later pleaded guilty on 27 May 2021.

McGrath was traced but denied the offence. He pleaded not guilty on 13 December 2021 but was later found guilty at the end of a trial on 19 January 2023

A Forensic Collision Reconstruction Report showed showed that Jones was travelling at approximately 50mph in a 20mph zone, and McGrath at an average speed of between 42 and 48mph.

Safiullah was playing a game of 'tig' outside with another child when he was hit in 2020. Credit: MEN Media

Speaking after the sentencing, Saffiullah’s father said: “Myself, my wife and our whole family are very grateful to the police and the Prosecution Service, who have worked hard to get this case to court, and for all the support we have received from our Family Liaison Officer.

“I want to thank the witnesses who came forward and the community for being a great support. I am content with the sentencing today. We have lost Saffiullah and he will never come back but I am pleased that we have finally got some justice.

“Please can we ask that our privacy is respected so we can grieve for the loss of our son.”

PC Adam Scott of the Specialist Operations Roads Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “First of all, our thoughts remain with the family of Saffiullah Latif Asif, who grieve and miss their son every single day.

“We are pleased with today’s result, and we hope that this goes some way to help Saffiullah’s family, knowing that both Jones and McGrath are off the streets and cannot hurt anyone else.

“This was an extremely serious road traffic collision, and we would urge everyone to adhere to speed limits and behave in a responsible way on the roads. As this case has shown, standards of driving like this result in the loss of lives and in this case, a young boy’s life.

“These standards will not be tolerated by Greater Manchester Police and we will vigorously target these offenders.”