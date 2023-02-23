A tribute is being held at this year's Grand National meeting in April for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, on the exact anniversary.

The tragedy happened on 15 April 1989, which means that this year's Grand National falls 34 years to the day since the tragedy.

97 men, women and children lost their lives as a result of the crush at Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final against Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground.

The 97 victims of the Hillsborough Disaster.

In 2016 a court ruled that they had been unlawfully killed.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was the Liverpool manager at the time and he has been a tireless supporter of those affected.

Sir Kenny Dalglish was the Liverpool manager at the time of the disaster Credit: Picture: Press Association

He says: "My thoughts are always with everyone affected by what happened at Hillsborough and the anniversary each year is always a poignant day for the city of Liverpool.

"While it is an event watched the world over, the Randox Grand National has always been synonymous with the local area so it's a fantastic gesture by Aintree Racecourse and The Jockey Club to remember those who lost their loved ones in this way.

"It might be 34 years since 97 people went to a football match and didn't come home but moments like this show that they will never be forgotten."

Thousands of people attend the Grand National in Aintree where the tribute will be made Credit: Press Association

It is a sentiment echoed by The Jockey Club. Regional Director for the North West, Dickon White added: "Aintree Racecourse and Liverpool FC both have indelible links to the city of Liverpool and form a huge part of its sporting heritage.

"With Grand National Day falling on the exact anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster for the first time ever in 2023, it seems only right that we will take some time to remember the 97 people who tragically lost their life that day."

