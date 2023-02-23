Play Brightcove video

Live report by Anna Youssef

A takeaway in Chester has won a prestigious award at the Just East Awards in London.

Vegan House Foods has been named the 'Best Takeaway in the North West'.

Sasha Alexander, owner of Vegan house Foods, said: “Our entire menu is 100% plant based and we carefully select our suppliers and work closely with other small independent businesses in the area to minimize our environmental impact; we believe our cuisine can help our customers learn about plant-based alternatives and the long-term benefits this can bring to both health and the environment.

"Our menu provides nutritionally balanced dishes for the health conscious, whilst also catering for those who are seeking a little treat and appealing to non-vegans alike."

Each winner receives a £1,000 cash prize and a Just Eat Restaurant Award trophy.

The awards ceremony took place at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square on February 21.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...