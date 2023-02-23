Woman charged with murder of Liam Smith in Wigan

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was subjected to an acid attack and fatally shot in Wigan last year.

Rachel Fulstow, 37, from York, has been detained on charges of murder and perverting the course of justice following the death of Liam Smith in November.

Officers found Mr Smith's body at the bottom of his driveway on in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on November 24.

Fulstow is in custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The street in Shevington, Wigan where Liam Smith was murdered Credit: ITV

Mr Smith's family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.

Paying tribute to Liam after his death, his family said: "Liam was kind hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.

"He was the most devoted dad, much loved son, brother, grandson and uncle.

"He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him."