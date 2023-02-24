Four men and a 14-year-old boy have been jailed for life for the murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey.

On Saturday 16 April 2022, police were called to an internet café on London Road following a report that an 18-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

Michael was found at the scene with multiple injuries.

Micheal's family were also called to the scene, and say they saw "the most horrific thing that will haunt us for the rest of our lives.

Paramedics took Michael to hospital but he was pronounced dead.

The scene in Liverpool after Michael's murder

A major investigation was launched and detectives charged nine people with his murder.

In November 2022 they all pleaded not guilty at a trial by jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

However, in January 2023 five people were found guilty of Michael’s murder:

Kieran Williams, 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Anthony Williams, 32, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Michael Williams, 25, of Carlake Grove, Walton, was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years.

Steven McInerney, 34, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of 18 years.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to life to serve a minimum of eight years in a young offenders institute.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Michael’s family said these words:

"On 16th April 2022 our young child Michael Toohey was brutally beaten to death.

"We received a phone call and rushed to the scene; there we witnessed the most horrific thing that will haunt us for the rest of our lives.

"Michael was lying motionless with paramedics doing CPR. Our mother crying desperately and begging for them to save her young child.

"Michael was 18-years-old, he had his whole life ahead of him, he had a baby on the way.

"He had started to turn his life around, moved into a new home with his partner and working with his brother in-law.

"Michael was excited and making future for the arrival of his baby, wanting to leave the past behind him and focus on his future goals.

"Michael was a loving son, a kind-hearted brother who would do anything for his sisters and devoted to his nieces and nephews.

"The impact which his tragic death has had on our family is something we fear will never ease or end.

"Our mother cries constantly and refuses to leave her bed for days on end, often waking up screaming in the night, she has been diagnosed with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, due to the things she witnessed that fatal day.

The family added: "We have watched Michael’s partner having to raise their baby boy on her own, as his daddy has been cruelly taken from him.

"Baby Michael Jr will never have that father and son bond, his daddy will not teach him to ride a bike, his daddy will not take him to football practice, all the things that a father and son should do together."

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath said: "Firstly, our thoughts are very much with the family of Michael Toohey who are devastated by what happened to their son, and it has been heart-breaking for them to relive Michael’s final moments during this trial.

"Since Michael’s murder, his family have suffered immeasurable grief and distress. Our specially trained family liaison officers have provided ongoing support to his family throughout the investigation and the subsequent trial.

"No parent expects to bury their child at the age of 18, and I can’t begin to imagine what Michael’s mother and father are going through.

"Prior to his death, Michael had taken a bus to meet friends on London Road when he was chased and viciously beaten inside an internet café.

"His life was cruelly and senselessly taken away just as he was about to become a father. Now his child will grow up never knowing him.

"Michael’s death illustrates the devastation that acts of violence has not just on the victim, but families, friends, those who witnessed it including people who work in the emergency services, and the wider community.

"Those involved in serious and organised crime need to understand they are masters of their own destiny. The choices they make can change lives and they must accept responsibility for their actions."