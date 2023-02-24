16-year-old girl dies after car mounts pavement during collision in Oldham

A 16-year-old girl has died after after a car mounted the pavement during a collision in Oldham.

It happened just after 1:30pm on Thursday on Rochdale Road. Two cars were involved, with one mounting the pavement.

The girl was pronounced dead after the arrival of paramedics.

One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody for questioning.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident - or may have dashcam or doorbell footage - to please share it with GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

You can do so by calling 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 1677 of 23/2/2023. You can also make a report via the website www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.