An inquest has heard that a woman from Greater Manchester who died after running into the street on fire poured two bottles of flammable liquid over her own head.

Nosheen Akhtar, 31, also known as Sarah Hussein, died in hospital on 24 July 2021, the day after she was engulfed in flames at her home in Bury, Greater Manchester.

An inquest at Rochdale Coroner’s Court heard that Ms Akhtar told paramedics who treated her at the scene that 'her husband threw liquid on her' before 'setting her on fire'.

Other witnesses have claimed that Ms Akhtar told them she had set herself alight.

At the hearing Ms Akhtar's brother-in-law, Hasnain Mahmood, said he saw her pour a bottle of 'white spirit' over her head shortly before she was set alight. He claimed Ms Akhtar told him she 'wanted to kill herself'.Earlier that evening, Hasnain Mahmood said he had been talking to Waqas Mahmood - his brother and Ms Akhtar's husband - and their nephew, Murtza Safeer, in the couple's living room when an 'angry' Ms Akhtar burst into the room.

The court heard that she began swearing at her husband and accusing him of contacting his ex-wife.

Hasnain Mahmood said he and Mr Safeer left the house to allow the couple to ‘talk it through’. But while he was on the phone outside, he said Waqas Mahmood ran out and shouted that Ms Akhtar was ‘going to light the house on fire’.Hasnain Mahmood said he rushed into the kitchen, where he said he found Ms Akhtar pouring a bottle of white spirit over her head. Another empty bottle of white spirit was on the floor, he told the inquest.Hasnain Mahmood said: “I asked her: ‘What are you doing?’ She said: ‘I want to kill myself. I want to light myself on fire.’”Ms Akhtar did not have a lighter on her at the time but was attempting to switch on a gas hob, said Hasnain Mahmood. He said he was 'concerned' so took her out into the back yard to talk to her.Hasnain Mahmood said he told Ms Akhtar to take a bath, which she agreed to. The court was played CCTV footage that showed Hasnain Mahmood talking to Ms Akhtar before ‘pulling’ her back inside the house.Hasnain Mahmood said Ms Akhtar headed upstairs while he went into the living room, where Waqas Mahmood was on the sofa watching television.Rather than taking a bath, Ms Akhtar then tried to set fire to herself with a lighter while standing in the stairway, he said. Hasnain Mahmood said his wife, Ifra Farooq, removed the lighter from Ms Akhtar while he ‘grabbed’ her and ordered her to sit on a chair downstairs.As he followed his own wife out into the street, Hasnain Mahmood said he saw Ms Akhtar pick up another lighter and head towards her husband. He said he 'left them to sort their stuff out' and stepped out of the house, but then heard ‘screaming’.Hasnain Mahmood said: “I’ve come back in and she was in flames."

Following Ms Akhtar's death the next day, police arrested Waqas Mahmood, Hasnain Mahmood, and Murtaz Safeer on suspicion of murder. However, no further action was taken against the three and they were released without charge.Asked why he had not phoned the police when he claimed Ms Akhtar had threatened to kill herself, Hasnain Mahmood said: "It did not cross my mind."He said he had no concerns about his brother's marriage to Ms Akhtar, and described them as 'a happy couple'.The inquest also heard from Zahra Khan, one of several people who tried to help Ms Akhtar after she ran into the street engulfed in flames. She said several members of Mr Mahmood’s family had arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

In a recorded interview with police, Ms Khan said: “They were saying she was not right in the head mentally. They kept saying she has not done it because of Waqas. They have no problems.”In the days after Ms Akhtar's death, Ms Khan said relatives of Mr Mahmood made ‘persistent’ phone calls to her family, urging them ‘not to say anything’ to the police.Ms Khan said: “I don’t know why they kept trying to make us not say anything and not get involved. If he has not done anything, you have nothing to worry about.”The inquest continues on Monday 27th February.