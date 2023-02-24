Cheshire Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after reports of an 11-year-old boy being grabbed on the street in Warrington.

At 3.10pm on Wednesday 22 February police received a report of an incident at the junction of Troutbeck Avenue and Norreys Avenue in Bewsey.Officers attended the scene and discovered that a man had grabbed an 11-year-old boy around 10 minutes earlier.

Cheshire Police want to speak to this man Credit: Cheshire Police

The boy managed to fight off the man, who ran away with the boy’s mobile phone along Norreys Avenue towards Lilford Avenue.Cheshire Police say "thankfully the boy only sustained minor injury."

Detective Sergeant Richard Langford said:

"We understand that incidents such as this cause a lot of concern in the local community.

"I would like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to establish exactly what has taken place and who was responsible.

"As part of our enquiries we are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV footage as we believe that he may hold vital information.

"I’d urge anyone who recognises this man or has any information that may help with our investigation to get in touch.

"The same goes for the man in the CCTV."

Police ask anyone who recognises this man, or the man himself, to get in touch Credit: Cheshire Police

Anyone with information or footage that may be relevant to the investigation should contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101 or the force's website, quoting IML 1485298.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.