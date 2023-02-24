How the North West marked the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine

Sitting alone in front of a Piano in a busy shopping centre in Liverpool, 13-year-old Alisa Bushuieva bravely played her national anthem, exactly a year since her homeland was invaded, and war began.

The 13 year old and her mother left their home in Kharkiv, Ukraine last February after the city was bombed.

Before moving to stay with a host family in Wirral, the young musician brought comfort to refugees in camps in Poland.

In Liverpool today, dressed in traditional Ukrainian costume, she played the National Anthem, stopping shoppers in their tracks as people stood in silence.

Alisa wipes away a tear during the emotional performance. Credit: PA Images

Speaking to Granada Reports, Alisa said: "Be strong, please remember that we will win. There will be peace in the world. We need to stop this war, we need to stop this suffering, and this sadness."

Donna Howitt from Liverpool ONE, said: “I heard about Alisa’s story and her talents which moved me and the team. Inviting her to perform felt a respectful way to support her passion and join on the solidarity with the Ukrainian community on this day."

Watch Alisa perform at Liverpool One, on the first anniversary of the war.

Her performance was one of many poignant events taking place across the North West on Friday.

A service took place at Manchester's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Cheetham Hill, while silences were held right across the region.

People young and old, stood side by side with the people of Ukraine.

Lubomira Lepki, who attended today's service in Manchester, said: "I just hope this war ends and people can go back to normality. Obviously there's so much work that needs to be done. When you look at the devastation... all we can hope for is the war to end, and somehow people will have to rebuild their lives."

People also came together in towns across the North West.

Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak was joined outside No 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv's ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained by the UK for the national pause on Friday morning.

The King issued a message praising the "remarkable courage and resilience" of the Ukrainian people.

And in Westminster, MPs from across the North West paused, to pay their respects to those affected by the war in the House of Commons.