A man has survived a cardiac arrest after sudden chest pains caused him to rush to hospital.

Paul Chappell from St John’s in the Isle of Man thought he was suffering from indigestion after experiencing sudden chest pains at work.

Within half an hour, the 54-year-old was taken to Noble's Hospital and told he was having a heart attack.

He recalls trying to stand up to leave the hospital before passing out.

He said: “By 9.25am, I had had morphine and that’s when I began to panic and tried to stand up to leave hospital then it all went dark… I had gone into cardiac arrest."

“I was fine at 9am and by 9.30am I was dead.”

Paul was then told he would be flown to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) as an urgent transfer.

The Pride of Cumbria II helicopter came for the 54-year-old at 1pm and by 4pm, he had been to theatre for two stents fitted and was back on the intensive care ward.

Paul said: "If I hadn’t of taken myself to hospital that morning, I would have been dead.”

All the blood vessels in Paul's eyes had burst due to the shock. Credit: Paul Chappell

Paul said: “I woke up that morning around 5.45am and I felt 100%.

“I was at work for 6.30am as I am a finance director for a construction company in a small office of about only three or four.

“It was around 9am and I felt pressure in the centre of my chest and put it down to indigestion.”

The 54-year-old recalls braving another ten minutes of pain before starting to pace the office floor.

Mr Chappell, who is originally from Bristol, said: “I thought to myself, I am going to have to say something to the team.

“I said ‘I don’t want to alarm anyone, but I am feeling really unwell, could someone please take me to the hospital?’

“I work close to Nobles Hospital on the Isle of Man, so I was dropped off and at about 9.15am and at this point I was clutching my chest.”

Paul was flown to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital from the Isle of Man by urgent transfer. Credit: Paul Chappell

Upon arrival at hospital, Mr Chappell was taken immediately to a resus area, put on a bed, hooked up to a machine and told he was having a heart attack.

Mr Chappell said: “I was completely shocked when they told me this as I have never been in hospital in my life, and I would consider myself fairly fit and healthy.

Mr Chappell said: “I gave the doctor my partner Alison’s number, and they called her and said come to the hospital quick, Paul isn’t in a good way.

“I was then wheeled into a room and told I was going to Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital by urgent transfer and that the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) was coming to take me there by helicopter.

The 54-year-old said he had never been to hospital before in his life.

“Due to the shock, all the blood vessels in my eyes had burst and my eyes were blood red and tongue was black where I had bit down on it.”

“In hindsight, by the time I woke up the following day it was like it never happened and if I hadn’t of taken myself to hospital that morning, I would have been dead.”

He added: “GNAAS was a gold star service. I had a heart attack at 9am on the Thursday and by 4pm the same day I was in Liverpool and having surgery… it’s just phenomenal."

