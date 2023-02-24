Lawyers who are acting on behalf of Liverpool fans caught up in the chaos at last year's Champions League Final in Paris are escalating their claim against UEFA.

Earlier this month an independent review concluded that UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what almost led to a “mass fatality catastrophe” at the showpiece game against Real Madrid in Paris last May.

Reds fans found themselves penned against stadium perimeter fences ahead of the match against Real Madrid due to the organisational failings, and were then tear-gassed by French police.

Liverpool fans cover their mouths and noses as they queue to gain entry to the stadium. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Law firm Leigh Day is representing more than 800 Liverpool supporters and has now submitted a formal letter before action on their behalf, setting out the legal basis of the claim.

“Since the publication of the report, UEFA has issued an apology to fans and has said it will be announcing a ‘special refund scheme’, but we believe those who have suffered deserve more than the price of a ticket,” Leigh Day partners Clare Campbell and Jill Paterson said in a joint statement.

“For a lot of our clients, the reason they are part of the claim is about accountability and part of that is redress.

“Offering appropriate compensation is part of UEFA recognising the significant part it played in the chaos that unfolded at the 2022 Champions League final and the injuries and traumas that were suffered as a result.”

Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in Paris

Representatives of fan groups met with UEFA officials in Liverpool on Tuesday and welcomed the governing body of European football saying it would implement all the recommendations of the report.

UEFA has already issued an apology to Liverpool fans after it initially blamed them for creating the chaos by arriving late, and in some cases with counterfeit tickets.

Speaking earlier this month, UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said: "On behalf of UEFA, I would like to apologise most sincerely once again to all those who were affected by the events that unfolded on what should have been a celebration at the pinnacle of the club season.

"In particular, I would like to apologise to the supporters of Liverpool FC for the experiences many of them had when attending the game and for the messages released prior to and during the game which had the effect of unjustly blaming them for the situation leading to the delayed kick-off.

"UEFA is committed to learning from the events of 28 May."

The independent report said those initial accusations were “manifestly inaccurate”.