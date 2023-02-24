Liverpool is marking the late Beatle George Harrison's 80th birthday with a tribute show.

Harrison, who was known as the 'quiet Beatle', is the subject of a new biopic tribute 'Something about George' which explores his solo material, music from The Traveling Wilburys and will aalso include classics from The Beatles.

The show is being performed in St Helens on Friday 24 February and the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on Saturday 25 February, on the star's birthday

Daniel previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through A Glass Onion. Credit: David Munn Photography

Co-producer of the show Bill Elms said: "It may be 20 years since the world lost George Harrison, but he lives on through his incomparable music, and this show created in Liverpool, highlights the legacy he left the world.

"To play the famous Liverpool Philharmonic Hall on his 80th birthday will be a very special concert indeed.

"He may have been the 'Quiet Beatle' but he still speaks loudly through his wonderful songs. It's going to be a night to remember."

The tribute show, which includes some of The Beatles hits, will last for around ninety minutes. Credit: PA Images

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor tells George's story and will perform his biggest hits.

Daniel said: "I'm really looking forward to taking Something About George back on the road in February and March, performing it again for the UK audiences, especially as it coincides with George's 80th birthday.

"We had a great reception when we performed the show earlier this year across the UK including a well-received run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, I can guarantee people a fantastic journey through George’s life and amazing music.”

The biopic tribute which begins on 23 February will take place in 12 different locations across the UK and will end in Sale on 12 March.