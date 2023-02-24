Two men have been jailed for more than 15 years after they were convicted of stabbing a teenager who challenged them over a bike they'd stolen from his brother.

19 -year-old Sonny Collins, of Maple Close, Bootle, was given a custodial sentence of six years. Micky Teany, also 19 and of Hawthorne Drive in Kirkby, was given a total custodial sentence of nine years.

The court heard that Sonny Collins became aggressive when challenged Credit: Liverpool Echo

Liverpool Crown Court heard that police were called to reports of a stabbing at Our Lady of Compassion Formby Parish, on School Lane, on Tuesday, March 8 last year.

Officers found the 16-year-old boy with serious injuries and he was rushed to hospital for treatment. He initially thought that he'd been punched but when he realised he'd been stabbed he said thought he was going to die.

It was later confirmed that he'd suffered a 4cm knife wound, which punctured his lung.

He spent three days in the major trauma unit at hospital and required stitches.

The judge said that Micky Teany hasn't shown genuine remorse for the stabbing Credit: Liverpool Echo

Prosecutor Louise McCloskey told the court that the confrontation had started when the teenager found Collins and Teany riding the stolen bike, believed to be worth around £1,500. The court heard that Teany had produced a knife and Collins began acting aggressively.

The prosecutor said that while the young boy was distracted, he "felt a sharp pain" in his back before blood was "trickling down" his side.

The court also heard that Collins and Teany, sent text messages to each other pre-planning the robbery of "vulnerable school children" who had finished school for the day, less than two weeks prior to the stabbing.The pair came across two young schoolboys and said they would be taking the bike, producing a knife when the boy said no. After taking the mountain bike, the victim called his mum who then called police and his older brother, who travelled to Formby to find him.

Judge Recorder Browne KC said there had been clear pre-planning to the incident adding this "was no opportunistic robbery". He said: "This was a pre-planned street robbery in broad daylight."

At court on Thursday he said the 16-year-old had shouted "that's my brother's bike" after spotting the two men riding it. Teany had then produced a knife. He added that Teany, who was convicted at trial, claimed self defence but this was "rejected" by the jury.

He went on to say he believes Teany has not shown genuine remorse as he still attempts to downplay the incident, and told Collins: "You also demonstrate you don't accept your wrongdoing."

Recorder Browne KC added: "It's tragic to see young men before this court", however he added those who carry knives on the street can expect "substantial sentences of detention".