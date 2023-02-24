'Out of control mob' guilty of killing dad near his home in Blackpool

A group described as an ‘out of control mob’ have been found guilty of killing a dad who was stabbed to death near his home.

Stephen Pugh, 49, Sean Neil, 42, Tina Walton, 43, and Stephanie Steel, 38, were convicted of murdering Mark Gibson, 52, in Blackpool, Lancashire, on July 11 last year.

A fifth defendant, Aaron Chadwick, 33, was found guilty of manslaughter after the jury concluded he was involved in the attack but did not intend to cause serious harm.

Stephen Pugh & Shaun Neil Credit: Lancashire Police

The defendants acted with a "lust for retribution" as they attacked Mr Gibson, Preston Crown Court heard.

Emergency services were called to Carshalton Road in the early hours of July 11, where Mr Gibson lay seriously injured on the pavement.

Mark Gibson Credit: Lancashire Police

During the trial, Pugh, who had previously denied killing Mr Gibson, confessed he had stabbed the dad with a two-pronged knife.

Each defendant claimed they were acting in self-defence after an attack on Walton that left her with a head injury.

Tina Walton & Stephanie Steele Credit: Lancashire Police

But the jury accepted the prosecution's case that said although Mr Gibson may have started the trouble when he knocked on the door of a house on Boothroyden, he did not pose a risk to anyone when he was fatally stabbed.

During the trial, footage on the corner of Boothroyden and Carshalton Road was played to the jury.

Jurors were also shown CCTV of a fight in the front garden of a house on Carshalton Road, in which Mr Gibson was set upon by the mob as he tried to run to safety.

Witnesses heard the victim shouting for help as the five defendants ran away laughing and joking.

One was heard shouting: "F*** him, let him bleed out," as Mr Gibson lay on the pavement with a deep knife wound to his shoulder.

Home office pathologist, Dr Alison Armour said the wound was so deep it cut through Mr Gibson's bone and penetrated his chest cavity, causing an injury so serious it caused him to collapse within a minute of it being inflicted.

When police went to the house in Boothroyden, where Pugh, Walton, Neil and Steel returned after the stabbing, they found the knife used in the attack in a washing up bowl.

Mr Gibson was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead.

They will all be sentenced on Tuesday 28 February.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...