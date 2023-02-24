A rapper who stabbed a teenager to death had previously taken part in a 'knife crime prevention programme', and had sung about 'extreme knife violence'.

King Sibanda, 17, Adbikarim Abdalla Ahmed in Bury town centre on Friday 11 March 2022, after the 18-year-old punched him.

Mr Ahmed, known as Abdi by friends, died around an hour and a half after paramedics rushed to a nearby bar, where he had gone seeking help while clutching his chest.

Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed Credit: MEN Media

Manchester Crown Court heard earlier that day, Abdi called his brother Faisal Ahmed, 19, after he was punched by a 15-year-old boy.

But, as he and his brother searched for the people responsible, Abdi was stabbed to death by Sibanda, then 16, with a combat knife.

Sibanda then fled and disposed of the knife in a bin, before taking a taxi to Bolton and getting rid of some of the clothes he was wearing.

Market Street in Bury. Credit: MEN Media

Sibanda had a previous history of carrying knives and, after a previous court appearance, the rapper took part in a knife crime prevention programme, it was heard.

In 2021, a the year before the killing, prosecutor Alaric Bassano said Sibanda uploaded a rap online where he 'appeared to glorify the use of extreme knife violence'.

Lyrics included 'I’m still tryna take man’s life', 'jump out aiming for lungs or heart' and 'I’ll leave your rib cage open'.

Sibanda was found guilty of murdering Abdi and pleaded guilty to possessing a knife.

He was sentenced to the youth equivalent of life imprisonment and will have to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison for murder.

He was also sentenced to 12 months for possession of a bladed article offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

As Sibanda was under 18 when he committed the crime his identity was protected, but he can now be named after the judge said it was 'strongly in the public interest' that his identity should now be revealed.

Manchester Crown Court Credit: ITV News

Sentencing, Judge Patrick Field KC said: "It is clear that this case demonstrates, yet again, the tragic and utterly needless waste that results from knife crime.

"One young man is dead, and leaves behind him a grieving mother and a grieving family. There is no sentence that I can pass that will repair that loss."

He added: "You will spent the rest of your youth and much of your young adulthood in custody. All of this because you carried and used a knife, no doubt believing you could do so with impunity."

After his death, Abdi's mother said: "My beautiful boy Abdi passed away far too young and with his whole life ahead of him, he was taken from us too soon, and in the worst possible way.

"My boy was a victim of knife crime, I beg all parents to speak to their children and know what’s going on in their lives, before their child is taken away."

Sibanda's barrister Bernard Richmond KC described him as a 'very troubled young man' who reacted to a 'situation which was without warning'.

He continued: "Ultimately there was, from the people who were attacking King Sibanda, a desire to cause him serious harm themselves. There was a genuine need for him to defend himself."

The KC added that Sibanda's reaction was 'disproportionate in the circumstances'.

Mr Richmond read out a letter penned by Sibanda.

In the letter he said: "I am deeply shocked that Abdi died. It saddens me that those close to him will never see him again.

"I didn't want or mean for this to happen. I didn't want anyone to get hurt that day.

"I was put in a situation I didn't want to be confronted with. The decision I made was a split second one.

"I am not evil. I have made mistakes in my life, but I have also been forced into situations which were hard and which anyone would struggle to get out of."

He added: "I even started to go to college to get away from it. But before I knew it my life ended up again like this. It is sad because I come from a good family, not a lucky one.

"I hope that one day I will be with them. Much as I don't agree with the fact that this situation has led me to be labelled a murderer, I believe that God has a plan with me and that fair justice and fair consequence will be expressed today."

The judge told Sibanda: "You were not force to carry a knife on this occasion, you chose to carry it. You chose to have it with you, should the need arise."