Thousands of tickets will be made available for Ukrainians who fled the country and moved to the UK to attend the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

The Government has agreed that around 3,000 tickets will be made available for those Ukrainians now living in the UK - meaning they can attend one of the live shows.

Although Ukraine won the competition in 2022 it is unable to host because of the Russian invasion.

The UK, who finished second in last year’s contest with the song ‘Space Man’ by Sam Ryder, agreed to host and create an event which honoured Ukraine’s culture and people.

The Government has also announced £10 million in funding to help ensure the showcases Ukrainian culture. The money will support Liverpool City Council and the broadcasting partnerships with Ukrainian artists and performers to ensure a collaborative show celebrating music and how it unites people from around the world.

It will also support security, visa arrangements and other operational aspects of the contest, as well as Liverpool City Council's schools, community and volunteering programmes.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Today's announcement means that thousands of tickets will be offered to those displaced by war, so that they can take part in a show honouring their homeland, their culture and their music.

"As always, we stand together with the Ukrainian people and their fight for freedom.”

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson added: “Ukraine is at the heart of all our Eurovision host city plans.

“Working with our Ukrainian community we are shaping a thought-provoking and powerful programme that is all-encompassing and representative of modern Ukraine – inspiring, poignant, funny, beautiful and moving.

“We’re delighted with the news that displaced Ukrainians are being given the opportunity to come to the city in May – this is their Eurovision after all. Our team has been working tirelessly behind the scenes and we can’t wait to give them a warm Liverpool welcome and, fingers crossed, do them, the rest of the Ukraine and the UK proud.”

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia a year ago, millions of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, with many finding refuge in the UK.

Those who are based in the UK via the Homes for Ukraine Scheme, the Ukraine Family Scheme and the Ukraine Extension Scheme will be able to apply for tickets.

Tickets will be offered for all nine live shows, including the semi-finals, the preview shows and the live final on Saturday 13 May.

