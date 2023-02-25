Tributes have been paid to Granada Television's former continuity announcer Charles Foster whose death has been reported.

Wirral-born Charles was one of the faces of Granada in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

He was also an accomplished actor with roles in the ITV dramas Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Crown Court.

More recently he provided the voice over on ITV's Judge Rinder programme, having previously worked on Catchphrase and The Krypton Factor .

Granada Reports' producer Rob Jaskowski said: "Charles was such a nice person.

"I remember being star stuck on my first day at Granada on work placement in 1984 when I sat with him in the canteen at Quay Street.

"He was great to chat with and a true inspiration.

"Condolences to his family and friends."

Charles Foster announcing the nightly closedown for Granada on 3 May 1986.

On social media, TV viewers have shared their recollections of Charles, many commenting on his avuncular manner and warm on-screen presence.

Writing on Facebook, Chloe Jones wrote: "His voice was incredible, and very much one of the defining voices of Granada television.

