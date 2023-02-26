A fundraiser for Nicola Bulley's family has raised more than £30,000.

The GoFundMe appeal was created a day after Lancashire Police confirmed the mortgage adviser's family's worst fears that her body was found in the River Wyre more than three weeks after she was reported missing.

The original fundraising target was £10,000.

In an update, a family friend wrote: "We are so grateful for all of the support the fundraiser has received thus far.

"Nikki was the most amazing person and has clearly impacted so many people. We are increasing the goal so that we can help the girls and Paul as much as possible. Thank you all again."

The 45-year-old mum was last seen walking her spaniel Willow in the close-knit community of St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire on January 27.

The original post on the GoFundMe page reads: “As you can imagine, this is a situation that no one wishes to find themselves in, and we want to help the family through this awful time. The hope is that the funds raised will give the family one less worry, and will help Paul and their little girls now and into the future. The beautiful Nicola Bulley was the most amazing person you could have ever met, a heart made of gold, that shined through in everything she did. Her kindness knew no bounds and her legacy will live on through her beautiful little girls and Paul.”

Following the confirmation of Nicola’s death, her family said: "We will never forget Nikki - how could we? She was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.

“Finally, Nikki, you are no longer a missing person, you have been found, we can let you rest now."