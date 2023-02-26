There's disruption on the Merseyrail network this week as construction gets underway to adapt Central Station for new trains.

The station in Liverpool city centre will be closed to Northern line passengers and there will be no services on the Hunts Cross line until Thursday.

It's part of the roll-out of the new fleet of Class 777 trains.

Suzanne Grant from Merseyrail said the works will see track alterations made to accommodate eight-car trains at the busy station.

She said: "The work will include track upgrades and platform extensions. Our current fleet operates as three or six car trains but the new fleet operates as four or eight car. Basically the trains longer and these works are needed to take place to accomodate them."

Suzanne added: "The new fleet of trains will transform the city region, it'll transform the Merseyrail network and bring an awful lot of benefits."

Play Brightcove video

Zoe Hands, the Chief Operating Officer for Merseyrail said: "These planned works are a vital part of the modernisation of the Merseyrail network and will enable the continued roll out of the new Class 777 trains.

“We would like to apologise to our passengers for the disruption that is being caused and thank them for their patience while this essential work is being carried out.

“You can be assured that we do not take the decision to close Liverpool Central station to the Northern line lightly, and only after all other options have been exhausted.

"The work will finish as planned on Wednesday night, and all services will be fully operational on Thursday March 2."

Liverpool Central is the hub of the Merseyrail network.

Passengers can find out detailed information about the planned disruption on Merseyrail's website here.Passengers who require assistance getting between Liverpool Central and Moorfields should contact the operator's Customer Relations or speak to a member of staff at their nearest station.

A summary of services that are affected is as follows:

Hunts Cross line: The Liverpool Central station closure means the Hunts Cross line will not operate between those dates. A rail-replacement bus service will be in operation between Moorfields and Hunts Cross, calling at all stations on the Hunts Cross line.

Southport and Ormskirk line: From 22:00 on Sunday 26 February until 20:00 on Wednesday 1 March, Southport and Ormskirk line services will operate every 20 minutes and start/terminate at Moorfields. After 20:00 services will operate every 30 minutes.

Kirkby line: From 22:00 on Sunday 26 February until 20:00 on Wednesday 1 March, Kirkby line services will operate every 20 minutes and start/terminate at Sandhills. After 20:00 services will operate every 30 minutes and start/terminate at Moorfields.

From 20:00 on Wednesday 1 March Southport, Ormskirk and Kirkby services will start and terminate at Sandhills. A rail replacement bus service will run between Sandhills and Hunts Cross.

All routes will reopen as normal for the start of services on Thursday 2 March.

Wirral line services will not be affected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...