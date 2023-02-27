Merseyside Police have issued CCTV images of a man it thinks could help with investigations into a woman punched in the face in a bar in Liverpool.

Officers received reports of a man approaching the woman inside Baa Bar on Fleet Street before punching her, at around 3am on Friday 10 February. The woman was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her eye. Since the attack officers have carried out extensive CCTV examinations and witness enquiries and detectives have now issued images of a man they believe could assist with their inquiry.

Police have issued a number of CCTV images Credit: Merseyside Police

Detective Constable Dave Gaskell said: "This was an unprovoked and frightening attack that left a woman with a serious injury to her face and we are working to find the suspect so we can bring them to justice. "Everyone should be able go out and feel safe in our city without the fear of being attacked. "If you recognise the man pictured then please let us know, as we believe he may hold vital information that can support our ongoing investigation. "If you were in Baa Bar or on Fleet Street at around 3am on Friday 10 February and saw the attack or the suspect then please let us know."

Police want anyone who knows this man, or the man, to get in touch Credit: Merseyside Police

DC Gaskell added: "Similarly, if you took photos on your mobile phone that night or have video footage please come forward as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk on Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with any further information, with reference 23000118427. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

