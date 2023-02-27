The Isle of Man's cricket team has found itself in the sporting world record books for all the wrong reasons.

The Manx men were playing their final match with Spain during a tour of the country when they were bowled out by the hosts for just 10 runs.

The score is the lowest ever recorded in men's T20 cricket.

Spain needed just two sixes to win the game with 118 balls remaining.

Cricket España described it as "history in the making."

The island's 14-man squad had played better earlier in the tour. Credit: Isle Of Man Cricket Association

The two sides were meeting for the sixth time in the bi-lateral series at La Manga, Murcia.

The island team is ranked 39th by the International Cricket Council.

With Spain just three places above, the Isle of Man Cricket Association had previously said that it promised "to be a great series."

Coach Greig Wright had said that the team would not historically schedule international matches February, but "the weather in other European countries allow the players regular competitive opportunities."

He made clear: "We have been training all year round for two years now so the players are regularly hitting balls indoors and have been looking good over the winter."

Although the team performed better in the previous matches, the Spaniards still managed to win five games in the tour.

Spain celebrate their victory after the game. Credit: Cricket España

The previous lowest score in men's Twenty20 cricket was the 15 made by Sydney Thunder against Adelaide Strikers in 2022.

There have been three lower team totals in the women's game.

The island team play sub-regional qualifiers for the T20 World Cup but has yet to reach the following stage.

Isle of Man Today described the defeat as "an unwanted world record".

Meanwhile, one cricket fan wrote online: "T20 was invented to speed up the game. I don't think they intended to speed it up by that much."