A group of around 60 people including the wife of missing man Peter Baglin have carried out a search in the hope of finding him.

Members of the community, including children and pets, combed the breadth of the Astley and Boothstown woodlands in Salford, Greater Manchester, in the hopes of finding the 55-year-old grandad, on 26 February.

Mr Baglin disappeared almost two months ago, on 28 December, after leaving his house for a walk to "clear his head".

Since he vanished his friends, family and members of the community have carried out multiple searches.

Peter told his wife he "was going to clear his head" Credit: MEN

Mr Baglin was last seen near the Texaco Garage on East Lancs Road, Mosley Common, at around 7.38pm on 28 December 2022.

That evening he spoke to his wife at around 8.15pm, where he told her he was on a walk to 'clear his head'.

He said he was going down to walk along Bridgewater Canal, but despite her worry, he assured her he would "be home soon."

He has not been home since.

In the following days police deployed huge search teams to the area, trawling through woodland and with divers in the canal, and found a number of his belongings close to the embankment on Vicars Hall Lane.

His hat, phone, bank cards, tobacco, house key and headphones have been recovered and are with police, but there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

More than 60 locals took part in Sunday's search Credit: MEN

The search on Sunday 26 February was organised by a Facebook group and began at a pub just off the East Lancs Road.

The volunteers retraced Peter’s steps to where his belongings were found while others walked for miles on the East Lancs Road.

One volunteer said: "We’ve been searching for him since the day we found out he was missing.

"The whole community is distraught, we can’t believe this has happened."

Another person added: "I saw today’s search on Facebook and thought I’d come down.

"People have bought their kids too. One of the searches we’ve done was all around Astley Moss and we still found nothing so we’ve decided to actually come to the spot where his stuff was found."

Peter Baglin's wife thanked the community for their support Credit: MEN

Michelle Baglin, Peter’s wife was also at the search for a short while and spoke of her gratitude at the support she has received from the community.

"The turnout has been outstanding," she said. "I can’t fault the area, even his colleagues have taken part in the searches.

"They all know about Pete, most people know him. We’ve lived here for almost 20 years now so we’ve made some good friends."

Peter was last seen wearing navy coloured joggers, walking shoe type trainers and a grey Mountain Equipment hoodie with a red zip and distinctive white lining and a hat.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins in height, with grey hair, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says 'Michelle'.

He is also wearing his wedding ring.

