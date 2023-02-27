A man who carried out a sickening and prolonged attack on a woman as she lay defenceless on the floor has been jailed.

CCTV cameras captured Patrick Corcoran carrying out the assault in Padiham on 23 April 2022.

The 23-year-old initially punched his victim several times while they were both sat in a car with her young child.

They then both got out of the car where Corcoran hit the victim in the head as she cowered and moved backwards.

He then kicked her feet from under her, causing her to fall into the road.

Corcoran approached the victim again, hitting her in the face and causing her torso to move backwards with her hands grasping her face.

As she lay on the road cowering, Corcoran kicked her in the head with such force that she lay backwards on the road again.

He then hit the victim in the head four times, before leaning over her and punching her to her head numerous times.

Corcoran then proceeded to stamp on the victim’s head as she lay in the road approximately five times.

He pulled her limp body off the floor, trying to drag her before dumping her on the kerbside and returning to his car.

Corcoran went back to the victim as she lay unconscious in the street and snatched her mobile phone from her.

He then sat the slouched victim against his legs before taking hold of her head with one hand and punching her to the head again.

Once he finished doing that, he threw her violently to the floor.

Corcoran returned to his car and drove off with the victim’s infant child on board.

Three members of the public then ran to the victim's aid and contacted the emergency services.

Miraculously, the victim did not sustain any serious injuries.

Corcoran, of Bolckow Road, Middlesbrough, was arrested and later charged with attempted Section 18 assault.

He pleaded guilty and was subsequently jailed for 45 months at Burnley Crown Court.

DC Sarah Monaghan, of Burnley CID, said: "Corcoran is a cowardly bully who carried out a prolonged and brutal attack on his defenceless victim.

"This is some of the most appalling violence I have seen during my career as a police officer.

"It is more through luck than judgement that the victim was not more seriously injured.

"This was a case where the victim was not initially supportive of the prosecution but having viewed the harrowing CCTV footage we pursued the investigation and put Corcoran before the courts.

"After receiving support from various services, the victim decided to provide a victim impact statement which was read out in court.

"I hope the outcome of this case sends out a clear message that appalling behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated on the streets of Lancashire and that we will pursue the perpetrators of such shocking violence to protect their victims and keep the public safe."

