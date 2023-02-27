Manchester United beat Newcastle to win first silverware for six years

Manchester United are celebrating the first major trophy of the Erik ten Hag era after breaking success-starved Newcastle's hearts to win the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Both sides headed into the game desperate for a victory that could provide the catalyst to a brighter future and it was the ever-improving Red Devils that emerged victorious under the arch.

United had not won silverware since 2017 and ended their longest trophy drought in 40 years by beating Newcastle 2-0 at Wembley.

It was a painful end to the Magpies' first final since losing by the same scoreline to the same opposition in the 1999 FA Cup showpiece.

Wembley winners! Credit: PA

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag's first ever trip to Wembley saw him join Jose Mourinho as the only United managers to win a major trophy in their first season.

More could yet follow this season given the Dutchman's transformational impact on the culture and quality at Old Trafford.

After the match he said "We invest at the start of the season with the staff, who have done an incredible job with the players.

"We are together.

"There was a real hunger and desire for trophies, because that is what Manchester United stands for."

Ten Hag says "we are together" Credit: PA

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was part of Sir Alex Ferguson's successful side and praised the impact of Dutch coach Ten Hag.

He said: "It's about one man that has transformed a team from whiners into winners - what a job Erik ten Hag has done.

"Players are out there that shouldn't have played for Manchester United again, but they are performing at a high level.

"They have a spirit and a fight.

"There is a real chance of winning trophies beyond this. He makes good decisions in matches - his subs were critical in making sure they saw this game out.

"It's been a brilliant last few months."