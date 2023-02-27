Play Brightcove video

A teenager from Cheshire has become the youngest World Champion in snowboarding history.

Mia Brookes, 16, won the world slopestyle gold for Great Britain in Bakuriani, Georgia making her the first person ever to secure top place for Team GB in the competition.

The teenager also landed the first-ever CAB 1440 double grab in a women’s competition.

Brookes, from Sandbach, said: "I cannot believe it. Honestly, the amount of times I have cried is uncountable.

"I just did a CAB 1440 which has never been done on snow by a woman before or in competition, that's four full rotations [on a snowboard] and I can't believe I did it."

Brookes beat two-time defending champion Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, with a second-run score of 91.38.

"I don't think I ever would have imagined this just a few weeks ago," she added.

"But to say I'm the youngest World Champion, and world champion and first woman to do a CAB 1440 is a lot to take in, but I am super happy about it."

Mia Brookes spoke to Granada Reports Sport Correspondent Mike Hall in 2019 aged just 12

Looking back the 2019 video Brookes said: "I was just 12 back then saying I was beating adults, I would never have imagined I would be World Champion, it's insane."

The gold medalist first took up snowboarding when she was just 18 months old while travelling in her family’s motorhome around Europe and was scouted by GB Snowsport coaches at aged 10.

Brookes said she thinks her parents are "super happy" with her achievements and has not had a chance to speak to them properly just yet.

Mia Brookes snowboarding in 2019. Credit: ITV News

GB Snowsport head coach Pat Sharples said: “What Mia’s done out here today is just next level.

"We all know Mia’s got the talent, but this is her first season on the World Cup circuit and her first world championships so to land a run like that with all the pressure of a world championships tells you everything you need to know about her.

“We’re all so stoked for Mia, her coaches Mikey and Ben, her parents and the whole team around her.”

Brookes will do another world cup in around three weeks. If she wins, then she will have won the entire tour, taking home the crystal globe.