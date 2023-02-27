A major phase of National Highways’ upgrade of the M6 between Warrington and Wigan is continuing with gantries needed for electronic signs being installed along the northern section of the project.

New gantries are being installed between junction 23 (Haydock) and junction 26 (Orrell).

To continue this work a series of overnight closures of either the southbound or northbound carriageway will resume on Monday 27 February.

In all, 65 new gantries are being installed along the motorway between junction 21a and junction 26.

Ten of the new structures are super-span gantries providing overhead signs across both carriageways.

The current phase of work also includes installing new safety barriers, completing drainage and finishing resurfacing of the new lane one in both the southbound and northbound carriageways.

To allow the larger gantries to be installed safely the southbound M6 between junction 26 and junction 23 will be closed at night until Saturday 4 March.

The closures will be in place between 9pm and 6am each night apart from Saturday 4 March which will start and 9pm and continue until 7am the following morning.

Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys. Live traffic information is always available at www.trafficengland.com or from National Highways’ 24-7 customer contact centre at 0300 123 5000.

Updates will also be posted to @HighwaysNWest – National Highways’ regional Twitter feed.