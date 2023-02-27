Tommy Fury has dedicated his win against Jake Paul to his baby daughter and Love Island sweetheart Molly-Mae Hague.

The 23-year-old Love Island star and professional boxer was crowned victorious after fighting YouTube sensation Paul, 26, in Saudi Arabia.

Following the fight, Fury said: “I want to dedicate this fight to my new baby girl Bambi at home and my Mrs, I love you.”

As Fury prepared for his ring walk ahead of the fight, he wore a white boxing robe adorned with his daughter’s name.

He was seen lifting the embroidered area of his robe to his face and kissing his daughter’s name, which was surrounded by diamante blue butterflies.

Fury, who is the younger brother of two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, welcomed his first child with his reality star partner Molly-Mae in January.

Fury defeated Jake by split decision after eight rounds as the long-standing feud finally came to a conclusion at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

But, while the 23-year-old social media influencer is usually seen ringside for all of Fury's matches, she stayed at home with newborn Bambi to watch his latest fights.

Molly-Mae Hague was told the news partner Tommy Fury had won while sitting on her bed with newborn daughter Bambi. Credit: @zoehague/Instagram

In a video posted to social media Molly-Mae was joined at the couple's Cheshire home by her older sister, Zoe, best friend and former Love Island co-star Maura Higgins and friends Stephanie Lam and Ellen Graham to cheer Tommy on.

As the others waited for the results of the fight Molly-Mae was no where to been seen, until the girls burst into her bedroom, where she was sitting with Bambi in her arms, to reveal the result.

Pretty Little Thing creative director Molly-Mae could then be seen putting her hand to her mouth before appearing to burst into tears as the girls screamed "Tommy's won".

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off in the ring at the OVO Arena Wembley last month. Credit: PA

On Sunday night, 26 February, Fury finally faced YouTube sensation-turned-MMA fighter Paul, 26, after two years of negotiations and verbal sparring.

The pair were initially due to fight in 2021 but Fury withdrew after suffering a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib.

The match was rescheduled to August, but it was pulled again, before it was announced the pair would finally go head-to-head in February.

At the culmination of the fight Fury took a standing count for a knockdown in the final round - with the British fighter claiming to have slipped - but had earlier done enough to earn a split decision on the judges' cards.

As well as claiming the newly-made WBC Diriyah Belt with victory over YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, Fury, who was defending an undefeated 8-0 professional record, will controversially earn a place in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.

It will also prove a lucrative evening’s work for Fury after his father John accepted Cleveland-born Paul’s double-or-nothing offer at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

Paul was penalised a point for holding in the fifth round, with British fighter Fury also facing a deduction in the next.

The judges scored what was at times a scrappy contest 75-74 Paul, 76-73 and 76-73 Fury.

Jake Paul (centre left) and Tommy Fury (centre right) face off after their press conference in Saudi Arabia. Credit: AP

Defeat ends Paul’s perfect 6-0 record, which included bouts against the likes of ex-NBA player Nate Robinson as well as MMA athletes Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Molly-Mae later took to Instagram to share her pride for Fury, who she met and fell in love with on Love Island in 2019.

"Never a doubt in my mind," she wrote alongside an image of Tommy with the specially created 'Diriyah Champion' belt from the WBC.

She then posted an image of her and Tommy sharing a kiss as she breastfed their baby girl as he left home a few weeks ago to prepare for his fight.

"The pressure that was on his boys shoulders... I will never, ever know how he dealt with it. Never been more proud of anyone in my life."

She then added: "Get home to us our champ," alongside a crying emoji.

She also shared his dedication to her and their baby girl with her millions of followers and simply added a white heart emoji.

