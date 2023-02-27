Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl who died after being hit by a car in Oldham

Alisha Goup, from Royton, died from her injuries after she was struck by the vehicle when it mounted the pavement on Thursday 23 February.

Omar Choudhury,22, of Royton and Hamidur Rahman, 24, of Oldham have both been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

They have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Manchester & Salford Magistrates Court on Monday 27 February 2023.

Alisha Goup's family have asked for continued privacy whilst they grieve for their loss.