The wife of missing man Peter Baglin says she has received negative messages from people speculating about his disappearance.

Michelle Baglin said that while she has received positive messages, she has also read messages insinuating her husband is cheating on her or that 'he doesn't want to be found'.

She said: "Someone has commented, like people do, 'well he might have been having an affair or seeing somebody, you don't know that' and I put 'I actually do'."The police have actually searched his phone, his email, his Facebook, personal messages, everything.

"I said to them 'I can put hand on heart my husband is not having an affair with anybody'.

"They rang me back and said 'Michelle, he loves you to bits, there's no sign of another woman, or anything untoward, there's nothing like that at all, he loves you'."Out of a lot of messages I've only had a few like, 'obviously he doesn't want to be found, leaving him alone' and I just think: 'wait until it's your husband or daughter who's gone missing'.

"It's not a nice place."

A team of 60 volunteers turned out to search for missing grandad Peter Baglin. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Baglin was last seen near the Texaco Garage on East Lancs Road, Mosley Common, at around 7.38pm on 28 December 2022.

That evening he spoke to his wife at around 8.15pm, where he told her he was on a walk to 'clear his head'.

He said he was going down to walk along Bridgewater Canal, but despite her worry, he assured her he would "be home soon."

He has not been home since.

A few days after Peter vanished, police deployed huge search teams to the local area, searching through woodland and with divers in the canal.

Members of the community combed the breadth of the Astley and Boothstown woodlands in Salford looking for Peter Baglin on 26 February. Credit: MEN Media

Peter's disappearance has gripped the local community in Boothstown, Salford, with friends, family and neighbours carrying out searches to find the 55-year old.

Michelle said that while it is becoming harder and harder to go to the area where her husband's belongings were found, she finds solace in walking the path on her own.

She said: "I go down there quite regularly on my own and I just sit and have a chat because it's the last place anything of him is left.

"I just talk to myself and say: 'If you're listening where the bloody hell are you? Your grandkids are missing you, everybody is missing you, your mum is distraught.'

"I prefer it just on my own because it's a nice place to sit, sometimes it can get morbid but I feel a lot of comfort down there as well."

Peter was last seen wearing navy coloured joggers, walking shoe type trainers and a grey Mountain Equipment hoodie. Credit: MEN Media

Peter's belongings were found close to the embankment on Vicars Hall Lane in Boothstown including his hat, phone, bank cards, tobacco, house key and headphones.He was last seen wearing navy coloured joggers, walking shoe type trainers and a grey Mountain Equipment hoodie with a red zip and distinctive white lining and a hat.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins in height, with grey hair, and a tattoo on the left side of his neck that says 'Michelle' and is also wearing his wedding ring.