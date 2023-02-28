A major search continues to find a two-month old baby after a missing aristocrat and her partner were arrested on Monday in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect - after nearly two months on the run.

Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, had been travelling around the UK by taxi since their car was found burning on the M61 in Bolton on 5 January.

A huge search is under way in Sussex for the couple’s two-month-old baby, who was born in early January and has had no medical attention since then, with his parents sleeping rough in freezing temperatures much of the time.

Here is a timeline of events in the disappearance of Marten, Gordon and their baby:

5 January – An investigation is launched by Greater Manchester Police after the couple’s car is found on fire and abandoned on the hard shoulder of the M61 in Bolton. Investigators discover the family walked away from the car to the Anchor Lane Bridge.

6 January – They take a taxi to Liverpool and then onto Harwich, Essex, at around 3.30am.

7 January – They are seen by a member of the public in Harwich at around 9am. Later that day, they are caught on CCTV near London’s East Ham station between 10.30am and 12.30pm. From there they take a taxi to Whitechapel road, getting dropped off just before 6.15pm. It is here that Mark Gordon goes into a branch of Argos alone and buys camping equipment including sleeping bags and a two-person tent. The couple walk around the area for a few hours unsuccessfully trying to flag down taxis. Shortly before midnight they dump their buggy near Brick Lane, east London, and take a taxi to Haringey in north London.

A CCTV image of Mark Gordon and Constance Marten walking through Flower and Dean Walk near Brick Lane, east London on 7 January. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA