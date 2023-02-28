Play Brightcove video

Georgia Stanway is a Lioness loving life thousands of miles from home.

The Euro 2022 winner has gone from her hometown of Barrow to Bavaria after joining German giants Bayern Munich this season.

It was brave move especially as it happened straight after England's 2-1 win over Germany in the Women's Euros final at Wembley last July. But it's one she doesn't regret.

Georgia says: "I'm loving it. Still now I can say it's the best decision I've ever made.

"Moving here was a big change in life, a big change in football but I couldn't be happier I feel like I'm in such a good place.

"I knew straight away that this was where I wanted to be, where I felt at home, this was where I could be my best person and footballer."

Georgia admits she's settled into life in Germany better than she expected, despite the language barrier and singing England's Euros anthem 'Sweet Caroline' at her Bayern Munich initiation.

She's one of only a few Lionesses now playing overseas. Another is her good friend and fellow England teammate Keira Walsh.

The 25-year-old from Rochdale also left Manchester City last summer after signing for the Spanish giants Barcelona.

The pair's friendship goes back more than a decade now after coming through the academy at Blackburn Rovers together.

Georgia says: "I started at Blackburn when I was 12, 13-years-old and Keira was two years above me in the Under 15s team and that's when I became friends with her.

"I'm not sure at first it was friendship, she used to give me a bit of stick and kick me because I got the opportunity to train with the older ones a few times.

"When we were at City we became closer and closer and off the back of sharing so many things together with the Lionesses we've got really close and our families are really good friends as well.

"It's nice to be able to share the journey with someone who is experiencing something similar to what I'm experiencing and be able to talk about it."

Georgia Stanway on friendship with fellow Lioness Keira Walsh

If 2022 was a pivotal year for women's football in England then 2023 has the potential to be just as important, if not more.

The Lionesses being crowned champions at the Women's Euros was a monumental moment for the English game with Sarina Wiegman's squad earning themselves a place in sporting history and the nation's heart.

England win Women's Euro 2022 Credit: Claire Jeffrey / SPP/Sports Press/PA Images

For Georgia it was a life-changing summer. The 24-year-old midfielder was no stranger to success having won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and Continental Cup with Manchester City.

But being part of the England team crowned Euro 2022 champions was a whole other level. Georgia feels the belief gained from that means they go into this year's Women's World Cup fearing no one.

Georgia Stanway says England should fear no one at the World Cup

Georgia says: "No definitely not, we have a lot of confidence within ourselves.

"Typical English thing to do is to pick out an opposition or an individual and say they're amazing but how often do we look in our own changing room.

"You look at the people that are next to you and realise the talent that is in the room and realise how good the players are that are sat next to you and that was the biggest thing we did at the Euros."

Lionesses lift Arnold Clark Cup trophy Credit: IMAGO/David Catry/Imago/PA Images

The Lionesses have kicked off the year in fine form by beating the Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium to extend their unbeaten run to 29 matches and retain the Arnold Clark Cup.

While they've enjoyed home support in recent games they won't have that luxury at the World Cup with the tournament in July being played in Australia and New Zealand.

Georgia says: "It's going to be an unbelievable experience but at the same time it's going to be very different to the Euros.

"We're not going to be able to have 80,000 people wearing England shirts in the stadiums cheering for us. But it's just another opportunity for us to try and enjoy the moment and do what we do best."

Georgia Stanway says success won't sink in until she's retired and telling the grandkids

Georgia feels that the experience of playing abroad has helped her to become both a better player and person.

She's encouraging other English footballers to embrace the opportunity of moving overseas.

She says: "Yes absolutely. And you don't know how good you can be both being rich in experience, culture and memories.

"I think that is the most important thing when you spend so much time at home you don't realise what else is out there."

Georgia Stanway in action for Bayern Munich Credit: IMAGO/Oliver Zimmermann/Imago/PA Images

"I'm here and I'm experiencing it and I'm absolutely loving it and I think that's the most important thing you can do push yourself and get out of your comfort zone because you don't know what's out there."