The husband of a woman who died after running into the street on fire has denied setting her alight, telling a inquest they were ‘a happy couple’.

Nosheen Akhtar, also known as Sarah Hussain, suffered horrific burns after being set alight at her home in East Street, Bury.

Her inquest previously heard Ms Akhtar told paramedics 'her husband threw liquid on her' before 'setting her on fire'.

But at the inquest, at Rochdale Coroner's Court, Waqas Mahmood, Ms Akhtar's husband, said he was not responsible for setting his wife, 31, on fire.

Witnesses at the scene claimed that Ms Akhtar told them she had set herself on fire. Credit: MEN Media

Giving evidence Ms Akhtar’s husband said his wife set herself alight after a row in which she accused him of speaking to his ex-wife.

“She wanted to catch me out,” Mr Mahmood told the inquest.

“I wasn’t doing anything wrong. I wanted information about my children.”

Mr Mahmood said his wife became ‘suspicious’ about him remaining in contact with his ex-wife, with whom he had three children, and would regularly check his mobile phone.

An 'angry' Nosheen Akhtar swore at her husband Waqas Mahmood on the night of the incident Credit: MEN Media

Ms Akhtar was married in June 2020, less than a month after Mr Mahmood divorced his ex-wife.

Mr Mahmood, said he already knew Ms Akhtar and she had been recommended to his family, he added that their marriage was a ‘transaction’, but that they hoped to have children together.

On the evening in question, Mr Mahmood said he was watching television and drinking brandy in his living room when Ms Akhtar entered the room and started swearing at him.

The inquest heard Nosheen Akhtar had told family members about problems in her marriage, saying the pair regularly argued. Credit: MEN Media

She accused him of sending messages to his ex-wife, so Mr Mahmood said he told Ms Akhtar to ‘go away’ and she ‘stormed off'. He said he asked his brother, Hasnain Mahmood, who was also in the house at the time, to ‘sort it out’ before Hasnain returned and told him ‘she’s on one’ before leaving the house. He said his wife then came into the living room and sat down next to him on the sofa. He said she seemed 'normal' and he had no idea that she had white spirit on her at the time. Mr Mahmood told the inquest he said ‘hello’ to Ms Akhtar in an attempt to cheer her up. She then turned towards him and set herself on fire, he added.

Flowers left at the scene after Nosheen Akhtar's death. Credit: MEN Media

“She got up and got the lighter and everything just went boom,” said Mr Mahmood. “All I could see was flames.” When asked by assistant coroner Lisa Judge whether he had set Ms Akhtar on fire, Mr Mahmood said: “No, I did not put her on fire.” Mr Mahmood, who has since remarried following Ms Akhtar's death, also denied pouring the white spirit on her, and described what he witnessed as 'like something out of a horror movie'. He was also asked about a comment he made in a police interview after being arrested on suspicion of murder following Ms Akhtar's death.

Nosheen Akhtar died after running into the street on fire. Credit: MEN Media

The inquest heard he told detectives: “My life is finished. It’s over in one day.” Explaining what he had meant, Mr Mahmood said: “We had our ups and downs, but we were a happy couple. "She has died in one day. It’s very hard to believe. My head was everywhere. All of a sudden you’re locked up in a police cell being questioned.” Mr Mahmood also told police his wife had 'done it to herself' and that he had 'saved her', the inquest heard. "I put myself at risk," he added. "She is my wife and I'm the one who saved her and I get arrested for it." When informed by detectives that Ms Akhtar had told paramedics her husband set her alight, the inquest heard that Mr Mahmood accused his wife of 'wanting sympathy'. The inquest was also shown CCTV footage of Mr Mahmood’s movements in the minutes after his wife ran into the street on fire. While neighbours helped Ms Akhtar, Mr Mahmood left the property via the backyard and could be seen walking down the street. He returned about six minutes later after police and paramedics had arrived at the scene. Mr Mahmood said he had drank about 14 shots of brandy at the time and his ‘brain was not working’. “The neighbours were there so as far as I’m concerned, she was in good care,” he told the inquest. After returning to the scene, he was assessed by paramedics before being arrested by police. The inquest has previously heard that Hasnain Mahmood and Murtaz Safeer, Waqas's nephew, were also arrested on suspicion of murder. However, no further action was taken against the three and they were released without charge. The inquest continues.