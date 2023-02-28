A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found unresponsive in a flat. Police were called by the Ambulance Service after it attended reports of a sudden death in Oswaldtwistle, East Lancashire at around 5.15pm on Saturday 25 February. A woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem has taken place with a cause of death yet to be established.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address is in custody on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Allen Davies, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "While we have made an arrest, we remain open-minded about the circumstances around how and when the woman died. "At this stage we are very keen to speak to any witnesses. "We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Kingfisher Court area between lunchtime on Friday 24 February and 5pm on Saturday 25 February. "Did you see anything unusual or anyone acting suspicious? Furthermore, if you travelled through the area and have dashcam footage, please get in touch." Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1021 of February 25. Alternatively Information can be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

