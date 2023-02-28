Sir Ian McKellan and John Bishop arrive in Liverpool with Mother Goose panto

Play Brightcove video

In what can only be described as a marriage made in pantomine heaven, two of the nation's best loved stars are bringing their 'not just for Christmas' show to Liverpool.

Legendary actor Sir Ian McKellen is starring alongside comedian John Bishop in a new touring production of Mother Goose.

McKellen, who was born in Burnley, will play the lead role alongside the Liverpudlian comedian as Vic Goose in a run at the Liverpool Empire Theatre from 28 February to 3 March.

Sir Ian McKellen takes on the title role in Mother Goose Credit: Mother Goose

Written by Coronation Street’s Jonathan Harvey and directed by Cal McCrystal, the show has received rave reviews.

Speaking about the show's stint in Liverpool, John joked: "It was part of the contract.

"It's a fantastic theatre", he added.

Sir Ian said "It's been thrilling to confirm that pantomime is for everyone. It's for the kid inside you whatever age you happen to be. We've had children of just four months old seeing this show."

With 80 shows now done, John said "it is without doubt the most joyful thing I have done. Every single night we end with people up on their feet. People really buy into it. It is an excuse to be silly and be joyful and that's what pantomime gives you."

Comic John Bishop plays Vic Goose, Mother Goose's husband Credit: Mother Goose

Credit: Mother Goose

The production was announced in October 2022 with a launch show which saw Sir Ian and Bishop emerging from a giant golden egg in London's Leicester Square