A 53-year-old man has banned from touching any parking meters in Liverpool.

Nicholas Brennan of Fenwick Street in Liverpool city centre was given the banning order at Liverpool Magistrates Court after stealing from a parking meter in William Brown Street.

The order stipulates that Brennan cannot touch or interfere with any parking meter anywhere in Liverpool for two years.

Community Policing Sergeant Charles Cottier said: "Offences against parking meters carry an enormous burden to the taxpayer which is unacceptable.

"For Liverpool City Council alone it is estimated to cost more than £100,000 per annum to repair damage to these machines.

Brennan stole from a parking meter on William Brown Street Credit: Google Street Maps

"Your Local Policing team has recognised this, and the CBO granted today against Brennan reflects his disregard for others.

"Should he breach the order then he could be imprisoned."

Merseyside Police say anyone with information on vehicle crime can to speak to local officers or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.