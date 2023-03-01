New Chief Executive of Liverpool City Council announced

Liverpool City Council has appointed Andrew Lewis as its new Chief Executive.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson made the announcement at a meeting of Full Council on Wednesday 1 March.

Mr Lewis, 53, joins Liverpool Council from Cheshire West and Chester Council, where he has been Chief Executive since 2018.

Cheshire West and Chester is recognised as one of the country’s most effective councils, and a partner with Liverpool on issues such as transport, low carbon industry and health integration.

Andrew Lewis was the first Managing Director of the Tees Valley Combined Authority from 2016-2018 and was Assistant Chief Executive at Newcastle Council from 2010.

Before moving into local government, Andrew worked as a senior economic advisor at the Treasury, working on employment, tax and international policy.

He was seconded as Deputy Regional Director of the Government Office for the North East and led the Northern Way partnership to promote economic growth across the North.

Speaking after his appointment Mr Lewis said: "Liverpool City Council is at an important staging post in its journey of improvement, and I’m proud to take on this responsibility to support the Council and the city at this critical time.

"Liverpool is such a great global city, and its people deserve the very best from their Council.

"There is so much goodwill and commitment to build upon, from Councillors, staff and partners, and I am confident we can make greater progress together."

He will take up the post early in the summer.

Liverpool's Mayor Joanne Anderson

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson said: "Andrew Lewis has a strong track record working across all areas of local, regional and national government throughout his career, and I am delighted to announce his appointment.

"He has a clear vision to deliver on our ambition of transformed public services, with residents at the heart of our decision making.

"This is a key moment in our improvement journey, building on the progress we have made over the last 18 months."

Liverpool Town Hall

Lead Commissioner, Mike Cunningham, said: "Andrew Lewis impressed all of those involved in the selection process with his clarity, his determination, his commitment to public service and his wealth of experience.

"I really look forward to him joining Liverpool City Council and working with him to continue to build on the improvements that we’re already beginning to see."