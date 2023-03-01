Bolton comedian Peter Kay has announced a new book reminiscing about his television career, including his time at Granada.

The description reads: "From making the tea at Granada to stardom and national adoration in Phoenix Nights and Car Share, the beloved comedian reveals stories, anecdotes and insights from his television career in his characteristically side-splitting fashion."

Some of his work Granada Television included the Last Last Show and Roy Mills Films of Fun. He also starred in a documentary called Goodbye Granadaland when the Quay Street studios closed in 2013.

Kay has embarked on his first stand-up tour in 12 years which has seen unprecedented demand.

He is touring up and down the country in a mammoth arena tour spanning from December to August 2023.

Peter Kay broke the Guinness World Record for biggest-selling run of all time for his 2010 live tour, where he played to more than 1.2 million people.

He had cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing “unforeseen family circumstances”.

