Steve Howe sat down to talk to Granada Reports about the new report into the Manchester Arena attack

The husband of one of the Manchester Arena attack victims says if bomber Salman Abedi had been stopped at the airport, "we wouldn't be sat here now".

Alison Howe, 44, a former nurse from Royton, died in the attack and the inquiry heard she was "a much loved wife, step-mum and mum".

She had gone to the Arena with her friend Lisa Lees to drop off two of their daughters for the Ariana Grande concert.

She was three metres away from the bomber when the explosion detonated. She died alongside her friend Lisa Lees.

Alison Howe with her husband Steve. Credit: Family photo

Speaking to Granada Reports after volume three of the inquiry was released, her husband Steve said: "Well if they [Salman Abedi] had been stopped at the airport, and MI5 had done their homework on the family, not just him, we wouldn't be sat here now."

It comes after the father of the youngest victim of the attack says MI5 has "blood on its hands" for not intercepting the bomber's plot.

Steve Howe has echoed other families affected by saying MI5 have "blood on their hands". Credit: ITV Granada

Steve added now: "After today, I think the families should try and move on now. We've not got anywhere in six years and we're not going to get anywhere in another six years.

"We are up against the establishment."

The parents of students Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, from South Shields, also spoke after the report was released.

Lisa Rutherford, flanked by her husband Mark and Caroline Curry Credit: ITV News

Lisa Rutherford, flanked by her husband Mark and Caroline Curry, said: “All we as families have asked for from day one was the truth, acknowledgement of failures and the determination to make sure those failures are fixed so that next time – because there will be a next time – but hopefully next time there won’t be as many families going through the utter heartbreak we have had to endure for the last five years, nine months, one week and one day.

“In this volume of the report the chair has recognised that there were significant missed opportunities by MI5.

“They also identified a lack of information-sharing between the police and security services. We hope lessons really will be learnt this time.”

Mrs Rutherford thanked the “heroes that night” who deserved medals, she said, including first responders from the police and members of the public.

MI5 has released a rare statement apologising that the security service did not prevent the attack. Credit: PA Images

In a rare statement, MI5 said they are "profoundly sorry" the Security Service did not prevent the attack.

Director general Ken McCallum said: "Having examined all the evidence, the chair of the Inquiry has found that 'there was a realistic possibility that actionable intelligence could have been obtained which might have led to actions preventing the attack'.

"I deeply regret that such intelligence was not obtained."

