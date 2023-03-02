A former Greater Manchester Police officer has been added to the College of Police Barred List for messaging a sex worker while on duty.

An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing ruled Wesley Bishop’s behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

The hearing at Force HQ was chaired by Chief Constable Stephen Watson, who said that Bishop’s actions breached the standards of professional behaviour expected of a police officer.

The hearing was told Bishop, who served as a PC in GMP’s City of Manchester district, messaged the female sex worker asking for prices and services offered.

CC Watson said while he accepted Bishop was not trying to pursue a sexual relationship, his actions were ‘brazen’ and ‘reckless’.

CC Watson added: “Had he not already resigned, Mr Bishop would have been dismissed without notice.

“The public has been poorly served; he should have spent his time carrying out the duties expected by the public.

“He should have known that sex workers are vulnerable and often exploited, and his actions were carried out in the full knowledge that they would carry consequences.

"It was a significant deviation from what would be expected from a decent officer.”

Bishop, who was suspended in June 2021, had resigned and did not attend the hearing.