Detectives investigating the murder of a grandmother who was shot in a targeted attack in her home on the Wirral have made a sixth arrest.

Jackie Rutter, 53, was shot in the chest in her home in Moreton, Wirral, in the early hours of Sunday 30 October 2022.

A 21-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of murder and given conditional bail pending further enquiries, on Thursday 2 March

Four other men previously arrested in connection with this investigation, who are aged 21, 25, 44 and 52, along with a 23-year-old woman, all remain on conditional bail.

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information in connection with the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "This latest arrest shows that we are making progress in this ongoing investigation and we will continue to explore all lines of enquiry.

"If you know anything and have yet to come forward, please do so.

"What you may know or have captured may seem insignificant, but could still form a vital part of this investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on social media via @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000796038.

